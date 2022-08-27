Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)Chairman Wafula Chebukati should be sent to prison for bungling the August 9th Presidential election.

Speaking in Kakamega where he was drumming up support for Azimio gubernatorial candidate Fernandez Barasa on Friday, Raila said he has overwhelming evidence showing how Chebukati and other rogue IEBC officials rigged the election in favor of President-elect, William Ruto.

“It is frustrating for voters to line up the whole day only for their efforts to be undermined by one person sitting in Nairobi allocating votes how he wishes,” Raila said.

Raila said he moved to the Supreme Court so that the whole world can see how Chebukati, who he termed a criminal, rigged the election and gave Ruto the win.

“The whole world on Monday will see how Chebukati and his gang of thieves compromised the election in favor of another thief,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.