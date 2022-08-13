Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 13, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga is likely to be the next President of Kenya if the tally by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is anything to go by.

According to the IEBC portal, from 42 forms 3Bs, Raila Odinga is leading with a huge margin against Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, Willliam Ruto.

The 42 constituencies which have been verified include Raila Odinga’s strongholds as well as Ruto’s.

The constituencies verified include; Muhoroni, Ugunja, Ugenya, Kangema, Mwingi, Endebbes, Laikipia west, Mumias East, Nambaale, Maara, Lurambi, Seme, Emurua Dikir, Mbooni, Vihiga, Kajiado Central, Ndhiwa, Kasipul, Nyando, Kitutu Masaba, Gem, Emuhaya, Makueni, Mwingi, Funyula, Khwisero, Funyula, Kipkelion, Aldai, Kaiti, Webuye east, Lamu East, Kangundo, Kathiani, Ok jorok, Baringo central, Nandi hills, Moiben, Ainabkoi, Yatta, Ndhia and Gatundu South.

The Kenyan DAILY POST