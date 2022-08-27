Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – President-Elect, William Ruto, on Friday filed his submission at the Supreme Court where he defended his win during the August 9th Presidential election.

Ruto was declared the winner with 50.49 percent while his opponent Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, emerged second with 48.85 percent.

Raila moved to the Supreme Court on Monday where he filed a petition challenging Ruto’s victory, saying there were illegalities and irregularities committed during the election.

But in his submission, Ruto through his lead lawyer, Prof Kithure Kindiki, said Raila Odinga is challenging the DP’s win because he wants to form a coalition government with him.

In the submission, Kindiki said in the past three decades, Raila Odinga has never accepted defeat and has been causing chaos and confusion to force the winner from the government with him.

“For the past three decades, he has continuously been involved in contesting the outcomes of presidential elections and fomenting national crises after losing,” Ruto stated

“He is just using the court to compel the victor to share power via an unconstitutional tactic known as the handshake,” Ruto added.

Ruto in a 252-page response said Raila Odinga is a patented loser who has a long history of attempting to prevent him from advancing to the presidency by challenging elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.