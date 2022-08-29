Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has defended his decision to challenge President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory at the Supreme Court.

Speaking during a church service in Kibra yesterday, Raila termed his move as a quest to establish the truth.

“Between the two groups, it is the truth I want to be told. Not just because of the 2022 elections but for posterity so that we do not have such charades in future elections.

“It is a shame for democracy. These people are trying to stage a civilian coup and Kenyans will not allow it,” Raila reiterated.

At the same time, Raila saw the possibility of his petition going either way.

He committed to accept the decision of the Apex Court, with the hope that his prayers would be granted by the seven-Judge bench.

“I am not scared. If I won, I won, if I lost, I will admit that I have lost. I am certain that I won and I will stand unshaken and the voice of the people of Kenya must be respected in the world,” he reiterated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.