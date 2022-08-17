Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya alliance coalition leader, Raila Odinga, has for the first time chased out the media from his meeting at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where he was set to meet with the leaders who are elected on the coalition’s ticket.

According to Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, the meeting was meant to forge a way forward for the coalition after losing to Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, William Ruto.

The event coordinator first started by banning all recording devices from the auditorium and chasing the media out of the room.

“Thank you to the members of the fourth estate. Now you are ordered to leave the room,” announced the event coordinator.

“This was Raila’s second appearance in public since losing the presidential election to Ruto.

Now many Kenyans are questioning why Raila Odinga has suddenly changed and initially he was a darling of the media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.