Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has said that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been misadvised.

According to Wetang’ula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, Raila has been ill-advised on matters of law and arithmetic, in the outcome of the August 9 presidential election.

He said that a non-partisan opinion will help the former Prime Minister.

“Listening to Raila Odinga’s press conference, one gets to the inevitable conclusion that he has again been mis- advised on simple matters of law and arithmetic!

“A second nonpartisan opinion will be helpful,” Wetang’ula said in a tweet

Wetangula’s remarks come after Raila rejected the results that were announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Chebukati declared William Ruto as the President-elect on Monday.

Raila termed the results null and void, saying that he will seek legal redress at the Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.