Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has defeated Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s polling station.

Ruto garnered more than double the number of votes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner, Raila Odinga, got at Mutomo Primary school.

Out of the more than 2000 total votes cast, Ruto got 983 votes while Raila scooped a paltry 464 votes.

Agano presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure got four votes, while Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah garnered 9 votes.

Only three out of the total votes cast were spoilt.

Uhuru, who is exiting the political stage, has been drumming up support for Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

On Sunday, the Head of State urged the Mt Kenya voters to vote for his handshake partner.

Uhuru, who was addressing the larger Mt Kenya region in a live interview from State House, said Ruto was unfit to be president.

“I want to urge you that do not to be cheated by Ruto’s eloquence. I have worked with him and have found that he is a person who is untrustworthy and of bad temper. He is not thus fit to lead this nation,” President Uhuru said.

While drumming up support for his handshake partner, Uhuru pleaded with Mt Kenya residents to back Raila Odinga whom he described as an “honest statesman.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.