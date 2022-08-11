Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 11, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga is on the verge of realizing his dream of occupying the State House, following the latest figures from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) tallying center.

According to the latest IEBC figures shared by Citizen TV, Raila Odinga is leading the presidential race with 49.48 percent against his close competitor William Ruto who is trailing at 49.12 percent.

Over 13 million votes have been tallied out of 14.3 million, and according to projections, Raila will hit 50+1 percent.

Raila Odinga supporters are already celebrating in parts of Kibra, Mathare, and Pipeline and singing songs praising the former Prime Minister.

On the other hand, there is an eerie silence in Ruto’s camp, with only former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, sharing fake tallies showing the DP leading with a slight margin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST