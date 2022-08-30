Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential Candidate, Raila Odinga, has congratulated ODM’s Ferdinand Barasa and Abdulswamad Nassir for winning Kakamega and Mombasa gubernatorial elections held on Monday.

In his congratulatory message, Raila also thanked Azimio supporters for shaming the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates and electing Barasa and Abdulswamad, who are Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidates.

“Kakamega na Mombasa mumedhihirisha kwamba Kenya nzima ni Azimio. Hongera @BarasaFernandes na AbdulswamadSharif Nassir. To our loyal supporters who came out to vote for them and Azimio as a whole on the 9th of August, I thank you! Better days are coming,” Raila said.

In Mombasa, Abdulswamad beat former senator Hassan Omar who was flying the UDA flag, while Barasa trounced rival and former Kakamega Senator Cleopas Malala.

Governorship elections in Mombasa and Kakamega counties were among the eight elections that IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced would be postponed.

The other six were members of the National Assembly polls in Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County), and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.