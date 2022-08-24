Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has demanded the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, to disqualify himself from conducting the upcoming by-elections in Kakamega and Mombasa.

Speaking during a meeting in Mombasa on Wednesday, August 23, Raila stated that the accusations levelled against Chebukati were grounds enough to oust him from office.

Raila blamed the suspension of the polls on Chebukati, claiming that the electoral body chairperson colluded with their opponents to have the polls postponed.

At the same time, Raila demanded that the rebel IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera should take over from Chebukati in overseeing the gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa counties.

“We want the Kakamega and Mombasa elections to be overseen by IEBC Deputy Chairperson Juliana Cherera. Chebukati as an accused person in our petition should disqualify himself,” Raila stated.

The ODM boss claimed that the elections in areas perceived as their strongholds were postponed to dent his numbers in the presidential vote.

He expressed confidence that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya would carry the day in the gubernatorial elections set for Monday, August 29.

Cherera was among the 4 IEBC commissioners that disputed Chebukati’s verdict declaring William Ruto as President-elect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.