Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Renowned Political Analyst and President-Elect William Ruto’s apologist, Edward Kisiang’ani, has sensationally accused Azimio Leader Raila Odinga of plotting to destabilize the country over his sustained attack on IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati for declaring William Ruto as the winner of the August 9th presidential contest.

Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, Raila demanded Chebukati to step down and let his Vice Chair Juliana Cherera oversee the postponed elections in Mombasa and Kakamega counties, saying the IEBC chair was a criminal who could be indicted by the Supreme Court anytime for colluding with Ruto to rig his victory.

But in a statement, Kisiang’ani rubbished Raila’s claims, terming them unacceptable and unbecoming.

Kisiang’ani said Raila’s claims are not only misleading but also aimed at plunging the country into post-election violence similar to that witnessed after the 2007/08 General Election.

“This man Raila wants to plunge our country into chaos. His demands are unacceptable. He should be called out for this.

“With the system on his side, Raila still lost the elections. What else does he want? Cherera?” Kisiang’ani posed.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had earlier defended Chebukati from Raila’s charge that he should not oversee Monday’s elections.

While terming Raila’s statement as misleading, the Commission said Chebukati would not be directly in charge of the Kakamega and Mombasa governor elections.

“Gubernatorial elections are run by gazette returning officers as provided for by the law. For the avoidance of doubt, returning officers for Mombasa and Kakamega counties are Ibrahim Swalleh Yusuf and Joseph Ayatta respectively,” said the agency in its statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.