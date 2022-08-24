Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Raila Jr., the second-born son to Azimio leader Raila Odinga, has penned a sweet message to his mother, Mama Ida, as she turns a year older.

Taking to his Facebook page, Raila Junior said he is blessed to have a wonderful mother like Mama Ida.

He thanked his mother for showing him love and tenderness since he was born.

Junior surprised his mother with flowers as she turned 72- years old.

“I am so blessed to have a woman like you in my life. You have shown me great love and tenderness throughout the years and I greatly appreciate you for that. Happy Birthday to you today, mom,” he wrote.

Mama Ida was born on August 24 1950 and has been married to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for 47 years.

They met at the University of Nairobi where Ida was pursuing her Bachelor of Arts while Raila was working at the university’s Department of Engineering.

The power couple is blessed with four children: the late Fidel Odinga, Rosemary Odinga, Raila Jr., and their lastborn Winnie Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.