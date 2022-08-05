Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday August 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is just wasting his time and resources campaigning for the presidency.

This was revealed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who revealed that Azimio candidate Raila Odinga is the next president of Kenyatta

Speaking in Mombasa yesterday as he launched infrastructure projects, Uhuru expressed confidence, saying his support for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga was a sure bet and not a political gamble, adding that this would cement his legacy and bring the whole country together.

He noted that only Raila Odinga would push forward his development agenda.

He urged the 1.9 million Coast voters to turn out in large numbers to vote for his preferred successor, saying Kenya would be safe under the leadership of Raila, whom he termed an honest leader who does not have a “thirst” for public resources.

At the same time, Uhuru castigated Ruto, saying he is a deceitful leader. He accused him of lying to Kenyans that Jubilee Government projects were derailed after his handshake with Raila Odinga.

“There are people claiming government projects stopped in 2017 due to the handshake. This road here is evidence enough.

“We began its construction in 2020 and it was completed on time,” he said.

The President also endorsed ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir for the Mombasa Governor seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.