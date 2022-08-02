Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – If elections were to be held today, neither Azimio candidate Raila Odinga nor Deputy President William Ruto will garner the 50 plus one vote required to win the presidency.

This is according to the first-ever IPSOS Synovate opinion poll since the campaigns began that was released today.

However, according to the poll, Raila is leading as the most preferred presidential candidate with a popularity rating of 47%, with Ruto trailing him at 41%.

Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah came in a distant third with 2.9% of the votes, while Agano Party’s David Mwaure will get 0.2%

With a margin error of +/-1.25%, none of the front-runners would manage a first-round win.

However, the study conducted between 23rd – 26th July has 4% undecided voters who can tilt the race.

The study had 6,105 respondents from all 47 counties.

This is the first poll to be released by IPSOS Synovate since the campaigns officially started.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.