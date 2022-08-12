Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga is reportedly pissed with his running mate, Martha Karua after she spectacularly failed to convince the Mt. Kenya region, especially her own Kirinyaga County, to vote for Baba in the just concluded General Election.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA swept almost everything in the entire region.

According to reports, UDA bagged all four constituencies in Martha Karua’s own County.

On the other hand, Raila Odinga’s Azimio failed to clinch a single seat in Kirinyaga County.

In Gichugu Constituency where Martha Karua cast her vote on Tuesday, August 9, UDA’s candidate Gichimu Githinji retained his seat after polling 33, 889 votes.

His closest challenger Peterson Njomo who was running on an Independent ticket garnered 15, 069 votes.

In Mwea Constituency, Mary Maingi emerged as the winner after defeating incumbent Kabinga Wathayu of the Jubilee party.

Maingi polled 50,667 votes, whereas Wathayu garnered 31,735 votes.

George Kariuki has re-elected the Ndia Constituency on a UDA party.

In Kirinyaga Central, former MP Gachoki Gitari of UDA made a comeback after trouncing the incumbent Munene Wambugu of the Jubilee party.

According to the results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the vote-rich Mt Kenya region overwhelmingly voted for William Ruto.

At the same time, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is set to retain her gubernatorial seat even as the vote tallying nears completion.

As of yesterday, Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Wangui Ngirici was trailing with 104, 980 votes behind incumbent Ann Waiguru who was leading with 112, 932 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.