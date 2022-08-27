Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto filed his response to Raila Odinga’s petition seeking to overturn his victory at the Supreme Court yesterday.

In his response, Ruto painted Raila of Azimio as a sore loser who has never accepted election results since 1997.

He told the Supreme Court that Raila has a distinctive pattern of disputing election results when he loses.

According to Ruto, the current petition is Raila’s way of fomenting national crisis to force things his way.

“The first distinct common feature that underlies the 1st petitioner’s thirty-year pattern of strikingly similar acts after every presidential election is disingenuous disputation of presidential results as a means of forcing the winner to share power through unconventional and extra-constitutional government arrangements popularly known as “handshake,” Ruto said in his response.

And that is not all, Ruto also told the court that Raila has after every election led the political vilification and hounding out of office members of electoral management bodies like the late Samuel Kivuitu and Isaac Hassan.

Besides, he accused Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua, of falsifying logs that they want the court to use as evidence that results were interfered with.

In conclusion, Ruto noted that Raila has no genuine grievance against the conduct or result of the election but “merely wants to have another bite at the cherry through a judicially forced re-run.”

“It is against the public interest to keep the country in a perpetual electioneering mode as the 1st petitioner has done throughout his thirty-year pattern of strikingly similar acts after every presidential election,” Ruto said in the court documents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.