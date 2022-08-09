Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga is reportedly up in arms.

This is after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) suspended gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa counties.

In a press briefing yesterday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that ballot papers for the governor candidates in the two counties, which are allegedly Raila’s strongholds, were bearing wrong names and images.

“We wish to inform the country that ballot papers for Kakamega county governor position have wrong pictures of candidates and their details printed on them. Mombasa county governor position ballot papers had wrong pictures and details printed on them.”

“As a result, election for the respective positions have been suspended to a later date that will be announced through a Gazette notice,” Chebukati stated.

IEBC also suspended parliamentary elections in the Kachiliba constituency and Pokot South constituency due to wrong credentials on the ballot papers.

Chebukati said that the wrong credentials on the ballot papers came up due to a mix-up during the printing of the ballots.

“The error came up as a result of a mix-up at the printing factory. The commission forwarded the ballot proofings as per the candidate’s specifications. And they are going to correct that error and I think in the course of this week we shall be able to announce the earliest possible date when those elections shall be held,” Chebukati said.

