Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Outgoing Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has driven the last nail in Raila Odinga’s political coffin.

This is after he dumped him and joined President-elect William Ruto at the time Raila is struggling to overturn the controversial Kenya Kwanza win at the Supreme Court.

Prof. Kibwana joined William Ruto’s camp today and held a meeting with President-elect at his Karen residence.

“We associate with the leadership that Kivutha Kibwana has manifested in agreeing to work with us in furthering our country’s development agenda,” Ruto said.

At the same time, Ruto announced that Kibwana will be part of his legal team as he battles to defend his controversial victory at the Supreme Court.

“The Makueni Governor will join the Kenya Kwanza legal team in the ongoing presidential election petition,” William Ruto said in a Tweet.

His move to join Kenya Kwanza’s legal team comes just days after Kibwana said that the Azimio legal team must consider several factors if it has to pass the test of time and convince the Supreme Court judges to either nullify the election, order a recount, or rule in its favor.

Kibwana’s move to join Ruto is without a doubt a big betrayal to Raila and his team, considering that he was among the dependable legal brains in Azimio who Baba was banking on to overturn Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court.

