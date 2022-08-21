Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 21, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is readying for a legal showdown at the Supreme Court as Raila Odinga’s Azimio prepares to file a presidential petition seeking to overturn President-elect William Ruto’s victory.

This is after it hired a battery of top-notch lawyers to defend its decision to declare Ruto as the winner of the presidential contest in the August 9th General Election.

Among the top legal minds that IEBC has hired to battle out with Raila at the Supreme Court is former Attorney Justice Githu Muigai.

Muigai has previously appeared for IEBC, including in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case that ended at the apex court where it was quashed.

Other lawyers the former AG will be partnering with to defend the IEBC include Kamau Karori, Abdikadir Mohamed, Eric Gumbo, Wambua Kilonzo, and Peter Wanyama.

Raila has rejected the outcome of the presidential vote in the just concluded General Election, declaring Ruto as the winner, citing mismanagement of the polls by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

He is set to file a petition at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn Chebukati’s decision declaring Ruto as the winner.

The Kenyan DALY POST.