Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – It appears that Azimio candidate Raila Odinga has already won this coming election, going by the latest opinion poll conducted by Nation Media Group.

The poll carried out between July 30 and August 1, showed that Raila Odinga is the most popular presidential candidate at 49%, followed by Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto, whose rating stands at 41%.

The poll also places Roots Party Candidate George Wajackoyah at position three with 2% while David Waihiga of Agano Party has 0.2%.

At least 7% of the respondents are yet to decide on their preferred candidate according to the poll, a figure which could flip the outcome and guarantee Raila’s a first-round win in next week’s election.

“The poll has a sample size of 2,400 respondents and a margin of error of +/- 2% and 95% degree of confidence,” the report reads in part.

The poll, whose respondents were interviewed through telephone, covered all the 47 counties and 290 constituencies of Kenya.

The latest poll shows an improvement by Raila from a tie with Ruto at 42% in May.

Raila has added 7% to have 49% while Ruto’s rating dropped by 1% to stand at 41%.

Out of the nine regions namely; Nyanza, Lower Eastern, Coast, Northern, Western, Nairobi, South Rift, Mt Kenya and North Rift, the Azimio flag bearer beats Dr. Ruto in six regions.

