Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio One Kenya has beaten President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza hands down in the just concluded suspended elections across the country.

Raila has bagged both Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial seats after ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir and Fernandes Barasa beat Omar Hassan and Cleophas Malala of UDA respectively.

In the Parliamentary elections, Azimio has bolstered its numbers in the National Assembly after it clinched three out of the four parliamentary elections held on August 29 polls.

Notably, the Kenya United Party (KUP), an affiliate of Azimio, cliched both the Pokot South and Kacheliba parliamentary seats.

In the Pokot South contest, incumbent David Pkosing beat Simon Kalekem of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after garnering 28,225 votes. The UDA candidate garnered 15, 295 votes.

On the other hand, Titus Lotee beat incumbent Mark Lomunokol to clinch the Kacheliba parliamentary seat. Lomunokol was vying on a UDA party ticket. Totee garnered 20,073 while Lomunokol garnered 17, 963 votes.

In the suspended Kitui Rural parliamentary seat, David Mwalika of the Wiper party edged out his closest rival Charles Nyamai of UDA after garnering 19,745 votes. Nyamai garnered 10,178 votes.

However, in the Rongai parliamentary contest, UDA carried the day after Paul Chebor beat Raymond Moi of the independent KANU party.

Cheboi garnered 27,021 votes, while the son of the late president Daniel Moi garnered 14,725 votes.

The four parliamentary seats were postponed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) following a mix-up in the printing of ballot papers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.