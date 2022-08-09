Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Slim Jxmmi, one half of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd has been arrested after he touched down in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that after Slim flew in from Canada Sunday Ausust 7, Customs and Border Patrol agents took him into custody after discovering there’s an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

The arrest warrant from Georgia stemmed from a prior arrest involving possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

The publication also reported that Georgia authorities have already gotten a judge to authorize extradition from L.A. to Georgia. He’s currently in custody in L.A. and being held without bail. The stakes are high, as the maximum sentence in the Georgia case is 30 years in prison.

This is coming after he was arrested back in January for battery after an alleged fight with his girlfriend.