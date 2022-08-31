Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Rae Sremmurd’s rapper, Swae Lee is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Victoria Kristine.

The happy news was revealed by Kristine on her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 30, with photos from the baby shower over the weekend.

“Our little wild one is on the way,” she wrote in the caption.

Kristine also confirmed they’re expecting a baby boy by writing “SON OTW @swaelee” on her Instagram Stories, before showing off a new Land Rover gifted by her “baby daddy” for the special occasion.

The young real estate agent first announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this month, writing: “Couldn’t have dreamt of anything more special than you my baby.”