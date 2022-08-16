Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Disgraced R&B singer, R.Kelly is seeking to ban anyone who has seen the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ docuseries from being a juror in his trial.

The singer’s team filed a motion on Monday August 15, to disqualify jurors who have seen any portion of the docuseries, as his 2nd federal trial begins in Chicago. They are reportedly arguing that anyone who has seen any parts of the doc can’t be fair in the trial.

The court document obtained by TMZ read;

“Any potential juror who has watched any portion of this docuseries must be disqualified for cause on whether they can be fair, too great a risk exists that such a juror would base their verdict on matters not introduced into evidence in the courtroom.

“Any potential juror who has seen any portion of Surviving R. Kelly is prejudiced where there’s no scenario which an individual exposed to the contents of Surviving R. Kelly can be impartial.”

Kelly is facing charges of child porn and obstruction of justice, and his alleged victim from his infamous 2008 case is expected to testify.

His team claims there are episodes that talk specifically about his 2008 prosecution, in which he was acquitted, and they say the docuseries also includes allegations that the government has said won’t be featured in this trial.

Jury selection is expected to begin today, August 15th.