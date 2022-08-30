Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Role Profile: Pump Attendant

Job Purpose:

  • Maintaining and upholding Standard Operation Procedures.
  • Builds customer loyalty by representing and promoting the business through delivering the Customer Promise.
  • Conducts all product sales transactions accurately.
  • Actively pumps and fills customer vehicles with the required fuel.
  • Increases sales through actively selling and promoting products on the forecourt by selling Lubricants, LPG, LPG accessories and other white products i.e. Kerosene
  • Offer value add services to all customers i.e. checking tyre pressure, Cleaning windscreen, checking under bonnet for levels of motor oil, transmission , radiator ,water
  • Maintain and enhance health, safety, security and Environment quality standards as required by (Client) and Sheer logic consultants Ltd
  • Maintain high housekeeping standards and ensuring that the station is ready for customers at all times

KPI’S

  • Timely service as per agreed standards
  • Accurate accounting for items and sales
  • Clean working environment and high  safety standards
  • Superior Customer Experience

Professional Qualifications & Experience

  • Diploma/Certificate of relevant training
  • KCSE-C Minus & above
  • Valid Food handlers Certificate
  • Minimum of 1 year relevant experience
  • Customer service training is an added advantage

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Pump Attendant’

