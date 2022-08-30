Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Role Profile: Pump Attendant

Job Purpose:

Maintaining and upholding Standard Operation Procedures.

Builds customer loyalty by representing and promoting the business through delivering the Customer Promise.

Conducts all product sales transactions accurately.

Actively pumps and fills customer vehicles with the required fuel.

Increases sales through actively selling and promoting products on the forecourt by selling Lubricants, LPG, LPG accessories and other white products i.e. Kerosene

Offer value add services to all customers i.e. checking tyre pressure, Cleaning windscreen, checking under bonnet for levels of motor oil, transmission , radiator ,water

Maintain and enhance health, safety, security and Environment quality standards as required by (Client) and Sheer logic consultants Ltd

Maintain high housekeeping standards and ensuring that the station is ready for customers at all times

KPI’S

Timely service as per agreed standards

Accurate accounting for items and sales

Clean working environment and high safety standards

Superior Customer Experience

Professional Qualifications & Experience

Diploma/Certificate of relevant training

KCSE-C Minus & above

Valid Food handlers Certificate

Minimum of 1 year relevant experience

Customer service training is an added advantage

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Pump Attendant’