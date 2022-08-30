Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Role Profile: Pump Attendant
Job Purpose:
- Maintaining and upholding Standard Operation Procedures.
- Builds customer loyalty by representing and promoting the business through delivering the Customer Promise.
- Conducts all product sales transactions accurately.
- Actively pumps and fills customer vehicles with the required fuel.
- Increases sales through actively selling and promoting products on the forecourt by selling Lubricants, LPG, LPG accessories and other white products i.e. Kerosene
- Offer value add services to all customers i.e. checking tyre pressure, Cleaning windscreen, checking under bonnet for levels of motor oil, transmission , radiator ,water
- Maintain and enhance health, safety, security and Environment quality standards as required by (Client) and Sheer logic consultants Ltd
- Maintain high housekeeping standards and ensuring that the station is ready for customers at all times
KPI’S
- Timely service as per agreed standards
- Accurate accounting for items and sales
- Clean working environment and high safety standards
- Superior Customer Experience
Professional Qualifications & Experience
- Diploma/Certificate of relevant training
- KCSE-C Minus & above
- Valid Food handlers Certificate
- Minimum of 1 year relevant experience
- Customer service training is an added advantage
How to Apply
Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Pump Attendant’
