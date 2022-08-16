Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly called a crisis meeting amid rising tensions between their superstars, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

French sports daily L’Equipe claims the pair will have a discussion ‘very soon’ to enable the players to move on from the latest saga in their decaying relationship.

Several reports suggested that Mbappe requested for the Brazilian to be moved this summer with L’Equipe revealing the 23-year-old ‘would not have been against the idea.’

It was claimed that their relationship has soured in recent times following the arrival of Lionel Messi to the club last summer.

On Saturday night Neymar ‘liked’ a series of tweets suggesting Mbappe’s penalty-taking duties were a part of his contractual rights.

The Brazilian is widely regarded as the club’s best penalty taker but Mbappe was given the task of stepping up from the spot to fire but saw his spot kick saved in their game against Montpellier which ended in a 5-2 win.

PSG were awarded a second penalty shortly afterwards from which Neymar converted in front of the watchful Frenchman.

Mbappe was slammed by fans after he stopped running during a PSG counter-attack which saw new signing Vitinha opting to pass to Messi instead of Mbappe who clearly made calls for the ball.

Mbappe put an end to the ongoing saga linking him with a move to Real Madrid in May, signing a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

Details of the PSG deal will see him remain at the club until at least 2025, making him the highest-paid player in world football. Mbappe was promised there would be a complete overhaul of the club’s management and a shift in focus from global marketing of the club’s brand to doing whatever is necessary to win the Champions League.