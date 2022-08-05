Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Prosecutors are reportedly asking the federal court to seize about $28K from R Kelly’s prison-inmate account since he has $140,000 in court-ordered fines.

In a letter obtained by the government from the Bureau of Prisons, the singer has “accumulated substantial funds in his inmate trust account,” which is used to purchase food and other necessities from the prison commissary.

According to Bloomberg, Kelly has $28,328.24 in his account as of August 3. The Bureau of Prisons has restrained Kelly’s funds at the government’s request and left the singer with $500.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, NY, have stated that the singer hasn’t paid any of the criminal penalties imposed since being sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking.

They are asking the judge to put the money into an interest-bearing account “pending a determination as to the amount and applicability of a restitution judgment.”

The singer was sentenced in June to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking by a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York.