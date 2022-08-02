Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Self-proclaimed Mighty Prophet of God David Owour of Repentance and Holiness Ministries Church spent the weekend in Maputo, Mozambique, for a three-day miracle crusade.

Owuor’s followers have been sharing videos on Twitter showing some of the miracles that he allegedly performed.

The controversial prophet was welcomed in style after landing at JKIA Tuesday morning.

Cops were seen saluting him like a head of state and a red carpet laid for him.

See photos.

