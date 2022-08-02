Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Controversial city prophet David Owuor has resurfaced after disappearing from the limelight for quite some time.

Owuor was in Mozambique over the weekend where he allegedly performed 99 miracles in two days.

According to one of his followers, a one-year-old Kalenjin boy who was crippled started walking when Owuour was performing miracles from Maputo, Mozambique.

Is this real or stage-managed?

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.