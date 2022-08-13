Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 13, 2022 – A prominent Kisumu politician has asked Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to accept the fact that Deputy President William Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya, going by provisional results from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a social media post on Saturday, Jared Odindo, who is a confidant of Ruto, asked Raila Odinga to concede defeat.

Odindo said Raila conceding defeat will give Luo Nyanza residents freedom of appointing another leader who will take the region to another level.

“The exit of Raila Odinga as he concedes defeat from his son William Ruto brings freedom to Nyanza. The rise of Nyanza is coming! We’re ready for new names!” Odindo wrote.

However, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to announce who is the fifth President of Kenya and the tally is ongoing.

