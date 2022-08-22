Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Projects Intern

Who we are: We are an advisory and research organization focused on advancing and applying behavioral science in the Global South, in pursuit of poverty alleviation. We work with organizations to build behaviorally-informed solutions to help scale their products, programs, and policies. Our rigorous approach to experimentation has generated impact in a broad range of fields from financial inclusion to health and early childhood development.

What does the Busara Center do?

Busara implements research for organizations around the world, ranging from qualitative in-depth studies to lab experiments to large-scale randomized control trials. In addition, Busara’s advisory arm works with governments, non-profit organizations and private sector enterprises on improving their policies and products: Through incorporating insights from behavioral economics, we help organizations understand decision-making and enable them and the people they serve to make better and more informed choices.

Examples of Busara’s past and ongoing work in India include:

– Improving uptake of insurance products among smallholder farmers in Nigeria.

– Designing demand-based interventions to improve consumers demand for safe food in informal markets in Nigeria

– Improved loan repayment rate for a nationwide microcredit scheme using behaviorally informed interventions.

– Designed a digital identity product to increase credibility for small business owners in Nigeria.

– Understanding social norms around gender, particular with respect to early marriage, early pregnancy, education and labor participation in order to design more targeted behavioral interventions.

– Designing evidence-based and cost-effective interventions to increase HPV vaccination uptake in India and Kenya

– Understanding intra-household dynamics in the context of financial decision making.

– Understanding bystander behaviors in cases of gender violence on college campuses and designing interventions to increase bystander action.

– Designing and testing interventions seeking to increase uptake of Iron pills for pregnant and lactating women in rural Haryana, India to help combat anemia Understanding data privacy from a behavioral lens.

About the Internship

As a project intern for Busara Project Division you will get the chance to dive headfirst into the world of behavioral science and get firsthand experience working on projects in the development space alongside your mentors. This is not your coffee-grabbing internship! Interns are tasked with supporting the research, composing of reports, client deliverables, and analysis on ongoing projects, in close coordination with Analysts, Associates and Engagement Directors, thus exposing them to all sides of the field.

This is a full time, paid internship for 12 weeks from ~19/09–16/12 based in our Nairobi and Lagos offices. There is some flexibility on the start and end dates, depending on the availability of the candidate, which can be discussed during the interview stage.

Who are we looking for?

Qualifications

Students in their final semester or recent graduates who have completed their course within the last 6 months or students in masters programs.

Busara loves diversity of thought and we will accept applicants from a wide range of disciplines and backgrounds– Psychology, Sociology, Economics, Public Policy, Political Science, Statistics, Marketing and so on.

Interest in qualitative and quantitative research and familiarity with data analysis (Excel, Stata, R and/or other programming languages)

Fluency and excellent communication and writing skills with a mastery of English and preferably one other local language.

Hunger to learn, high level of self-motivation and energy, and an optimistic “can-do” attitude

Flexible and comfortable with ambiguity

Interest in working in a fast-paced environment and able to manage multiple tasks efficiently

Ability to work independently and highly collaboratively as part of a team

Interest in behavioral science (most important!)

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

As applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, you are encouraged to submit your application soonest possible.