POSITIONS: PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANT TRAINERS BASED IN MOMBASA

Indepth Research Institute builds the capacity of people, processes, and systems for organizational success and growth as well as nurturing a thriving ecosystem. We do this through our four line of services; Data Analytics, Strategy and Management Solutions; Training and Development; Digital Innovation and Enterprise Systems and organizing Experiential Tours.

Job Summary

The trainer/facilitator will develop and deliver outstanding training and workshop activities that engage clients, meets their learning objectives and contributes to the program’s overall performance and targets. Additionally, the trainer/facilitator will regularly review the workshop practices to maximize the client’s participation, satisfaction and success.

Key Responsibilities

Be responsible for developing training materials and facilitation of programs for our of clients on Project Management.

Obtain, organize, and develop training procedure manuals, guides, or course materials, such as handouts or visual materials.

Present information using a variety of instructional techniques or formats, such as role playing,simulations, team exercises, group discussions, videos, or lectures.

Keep up with developments in area of expertise by reading current journals, books, or magazine articles.

Facilitate formal and informal workshops and learning experiences for large and small group presentation, continually incorporating adult learning principles into training delivery.

Ensuring quality training and assessment occur in accordance with the content to be presented, including but not limited to workshops, webinars, conferences.

Deliver “high impact”, engaging and appropriate training for the participants.

Draw on previous experience to assist participants with “real life” situations and to illustrate a point that is being trained.

Submission of training materials and reports to IRES at the end of a workshop.

Reporting/Liaison to Training Coordinator

Minimum Qualifications and Professional Experience

Masters or PhD degree in project management, or project planning or any other field related to project management (Bachelors with significant experience will be considered);

PMP or Prince II certification is a plus

At least 5 years’ experience designing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating projects

Advanced project management skills using various software

Experience conducting quantitative and qualitative evaluations

Skills in power based and precision-based sample size calculation

Demonstrated experience in developing and delivering training on performance and impact evaluations using both quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques.

Experience in employing adult learning and participatory training techniques

Fluent English and proven ability to write reports is required;

Experience in adult learning instructional methodologies;

Professional certifications is an added advantage

Polished Professional demeanor and appearance

Excellent written and verbal communication

Ability to complete full training cycle

Excellent presentation and facilitation skills.

Knowledge of adult learning styles and strategies.

Knowledge of diverse populations, including programs serving professionals at different academic levels

Track record of a proactive work style, organized, and high attention to detail important to success.

Be an effective and motivational communicator.

Ability to keep up with new technology

Adaptability and reliability

How to Apply

Successful consultants will be contacted immediately to offer services as an external consultant. More information will be initiated in the first meeting.

Only applicants who have the requisite qualifications and experience are encouraged to apply, by sending their current CVs, with telephone and e-mail contacts; addresses of three referees, and a cover letter to hr@indepthresearch.org cc. kelvin.nyaga@indepthresearch.co.rw.

Email subject line should be the position/ vacancy you are applying for and current location (Mombasa preferred)

Note:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.