Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Project Assistant

Location: Kiambu County

Reports To: HIV Clinical Services Lead

Dotted Line: Procurement & Logistics Manager

Classification: Full-time



How will you fight for an AIDS-free generation?

To provide assistance to the Dhibiti project towards ensuring and facilitating program teams to deliver on donor and Foundation objectives in an efficient and effective manner. Reporting to the HIV Clinical Services Lead and with a dotted line to the Procurement & Logistics Manager, the incumbent will ensure smooth flow of documentations, communications and logistics of program teams. Ensure an effective and sufficient link between the operations and the program teams with a similar goal to achieving program deliverables.

Duties & Responsibilities

No two days are alike at EGPAF, but what can you expect as a Title?

To provide administrative, logistical and clerical support to the program staff as needed.

To participate in programs and operations meetings as needed.

To ensure that all financial returns received from the sites/facilities and field staff are complete, accurate and timely.

To support the management needed for program trainings and workshops.

To ensure that there is timely payments for the participants of trainings.

To facilitate hotel bookings, transportation, logistics and other travel needs for field staff.

Receiving invoices from vendors, and subsequently receiving the Purchase order in GPS.

Verification of documentation that support invoices (Signed EGPAF Purchase order, Delivery Note, VAT receipt) to ensure completeness, at the delivery point. Ensure that the invoices are verified and received both on GPS and SharePoint Invoice Tracker before forwarding the documents to Finance for Payment.

Receive orders: Check the number of packages, check packaging and content and inform the procurement team, Supplier and requester of any problems (missing or damaged goods, etc.).

Ensuring all materials received at the warehouse have system-generated goods received note.

Communicate and coordinate with program team on dispatches of project supplies between regional offices and facilities.

Updating and maintenance of the asset register.

Tagging and Labelling of assets as per laid down procedures)

Ensure proper allocation, returns and replacement of equipment with staff.

Support the monthly stock-take.

Support weekly scanning for electronic filling and physical filling of all program documents.

To facilitate staff documents to and from the regional office to the field office.

Any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

To be successful, you will have:

Degree or Diploma in Business Administration, Business Management or relevant qualifications.

At least 2 years of relevant experience supporting projects and program staff.

Proactive with demonstrated ability to plan, organize, coordinate, follow up, multitask and prioritize under pressure with minimal supervision.

Knowledgeable in core operations disciplines

Good communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Strong work ethic and ability and willingness to work long hours

Able to work in team settings and willingness to learn

Cross-cultural competence as demonstrated by confidence and ability to make relevant presentations to diverse audiences

IT Savvy, including inventory soft wares

Bonus points if you have:

Experience working in a donor funded project.

Field based experience is a distinct advantage.

Competencies

The Foundation expects all employees to possess the fundamental competencies of interpersonal skills, communication, accountability, continual learning, and driving results. The ideal candidate will either be proficient or advanced in the following set of competencies, specific to this position’s level of Individual contributor:

Problem Solving – Problem solving is a person’s ability to use critical thinking to identify and analyze problems, weigh relevance and accuracy of information, generate and evaluate alternative solutions, and makes recommendations.

– Problem solving is a person’s ability to use critical thinking to identify and analyze problems, weigh relevance and accuracy of information, generate and evaluate alternative solutions, and makes recommendations. Flexibility – Flexibility is a person’s ability to be open to change and new information and rapidly adapt to new information, changing conditions, or unexpected obstacles.

– Flexibility is a person’s ability to be open to change and new information and rapidly adapt to new information, changing conditions, or unexpected obstacles. Resilience – Resilience is a person’s ability to deal effectively with pressure, remain optimistic and persistent under adversity, and recover quickly from setbacks.

– Resilience is a person’s ability to deal effectively with pressure, remain optimistic and persistent under adversity, and recover quickly from setbacks. Time Management – Time management is a person’s ability to effectively manage one’s time and resources to ensure that work is completed efficiently.

How to Apply