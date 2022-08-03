Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position Summary

Title: Program Assistant (National Position)

Reporting to: Capacity Building Manager

RefuSHE is requesting expressions of interest from qualified applicants for a Program Assistant position to be based in Nairobi to support an anticipated 2-year grant. The anticipated grant would enhance refugee communities’ capacity for child protection and gender-based violence prevention and response and reduce the reliance of refugee communities on humanitarian organizations to address protection needs at the community level. The program is anticipated to be implemented across six sites within Nairobi County. The program is expected to start in September 2022. The filling of this position is contingent upon successful grant award and funding.

The Program Assistant role will provide overall program administration support to the program team, to include but not limited to: schedule and manage meetings, take meeting notes, disseminate weekly training schedules, facilitate program logistics and facilitate smooth coordination between departments and subgrantees. The Program Assistant may also support with the collection of supporting program financial documents. Strong organizational, co-ordination, communication, interpersonal and problem-solving skills will be critical to success in this role.

This is an entry level position and provides administrative and programmatic support for the program team ensuring the program runs smoothly to achieve its objectives.

Key Responsibilities

Support the Capacity Building Manager in ensuring overall smooth functioning of program activities

Provide a bridge for the RefuSHE program team and subgrantee program teams

Support the development and monitoring of calendar of weekly program activities, reschedule as necessary and ensure dissemination of the same to all organizations and stakeholders

Support in event planning, including logistics, invites, invitees, RSVPs, etc.

Schedule and manage program meetings across departments, partners, subgrantees and other stakeholders. Take notes during meetings, disseminate the same and make follow ups for implementation of agreed action items.

Assists in monitoring project spending and projecting costs.

Assists in organizing information for program reporting and presentations

Updates program databases and procurement trackers

Tracks and follows-up on pending procurement requests, approvals and monitoring once approved.

Act as a liaison between other departments and programs.

With direction from Capacity Building Manager, facilitate program logistics for timely implementation of activities

Perform clerical duties for the program team such as data entry, proof reading documents, photocopying, binding, scanning, filing, and mailing.

Support in the collection and submission of program activity receipts and other financial supporting documents to the RefuSHE finance team

Any other lawful duties as may be assigned by your supervisor.

Qualifications and Competencies

Degree in Project Management or related degree from a recognized institution.

At least 1-3 years’ experience in implementing similar projects.

Budgeting and procurement experience preferred.

Good command of English both oral and written.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Good working experience in MS Office suite.

Good report writing and presentation skills.

Ability to multitask on demanding roles.

Good problem-solving and analytical skills

Good planning and coordination skills, with the ability to organize a substantial workload comprised of complex and diverse tasks.

Self-starter, able to take initiative and adapt to changing circumstances and priorities.

Ability to remain flexible in a dynamic environment and work well in a team.

Commitment to RK’s safeguarding and other policies on child protection.

How to apply

Qualified and interested applicants are advised to send their applications which should include a cover letter and CV to hr@refushe.org by 17th Aug 2022 close of business. Applicants must quote the position title ‘Program Assistant’ in the email subject. Copies of credentials and other relevant certificates will not be required at this early stage of application but in the next steps.

Applications should be addressed to:

HR & Administration Manager

RefuSHE

P.O. Box 63192-00619, Nairobi

Note that this position will only be filled should the anticipated grant be awarded. In the case of an award, shortlisting and interviews for the position will begin as soon as the award is confirmed, and immediate placement would be expected once a suitable candidate is identified.

We appreciate all applications received however, please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any questions regarding this position will be answered if one is shortlisted for the interview.

Consent: By applying for this position, I hereby consent RefuSHE to collect, process and store my data in accordance with the privacy policy. I understand I may withdraw my consent by writing back to the email address provided in this job advert to withdraw my application at any time.