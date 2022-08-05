Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Prof Makau Mutua, the Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate spokesman, has savagely attacked Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro over his ‘We are African and Africa is our business slogan.

Nyoro, who is among the lieutenants of Deputy President William Ruto in the Mt Kenya region, is used to concluding his tweets or Facebook messages with the slogan, “We are African and Africa is our business”.

Prof. Makau, in a tweet, said Nyoro is trying to play a pan-African role, although he does not make any sense at all.

He said Nyoro is wet behind the ears and he should retire his quote if he wants to be a pan-African.

“The young brash fella @NdindiNyoro keeps on saying “We are African, and Africa is our business.” Exactly what “business” is that?

“He believes he’s saying something. Dude should retire the line if he thinks he’s being a pan-Africanist.

“He’s wet behind the ears. BURE kabisa!,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.