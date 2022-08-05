Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi County Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has predicted an easy win for Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

Ruto and Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga are currently in a neck and neck race with 3 days remaining to the August 9th election.

In a social media post on Friday, Kindiki, who is Ruto’s presidential agent, said all indications are that his boss will win the election in round one and there will be no run-off.

“It’s a Round one WIN,” Kindiki wrote on his Facebook page.

Over 22 million Kenyans are expected to cast their vote with many opinion polls putting Raila Odinga in the pole position.

However, Ruto and his lieutenants have been dismissing the opinion polls, saying they have been sponsored by the state to create a perception that Raila is ahead of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.