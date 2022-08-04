Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – University of Nairobi dean, Prof Herman Manyora, has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance chairman, for denying Deputy President William Ruto a chance to hold his final rally at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The government, through Sports Kenya, had initially noted that the venue had already been booked for a separate peace concert.

The concert is slated to take place between August 5 and August 7, 2022.

Reacting to the ban, Manyora, a seasoned political analyst, said it is not good for the government to deny Ruto a chance to hold his final rally at Nyayo stadium.

“It’s not a good tactic, personally, if I were in government or Azimio, I would advise against it since what would be the point? Over time, this will cause some voters to feel sorry for Ruto and give him their vote.

“Don’t stand in their way; giving the KKA team use of the stadium will benefit everyone involved,” Manyora told a local daily.

