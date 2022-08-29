Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Agano Party leader, David Mwaure, has filed an affidavit at the Supreme Court asking the court not to nullify William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th election.

Mwaure, who was also seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta but came last in the race, said the election tallying process was conducted openly and transparently, contrary to concerns raised by four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners and Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

“With all the agents literally hawk-eyed, all the ballot papers were placed on the table and sorted in their presence at the polling stations.

“As I sat at the Bomas of Kenya, I noticed all the commissioners of IEBC who would, upon receipt of the original 34A counter-check whether the same were in tandem with form 34A already sent electronically and upon verifying, they would then publicly declare the results,” Mwaure says in court papers.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto the winner of the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 percent of the total votes cast. Raila Odinga got 6,942,930 votes, representing 48.85 percent of the votes cast.

However, Raila has moved to the apex court to challenge Ruto‘s win, saying there were massive illegalities and irregularities committed during the election.

