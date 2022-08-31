Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has been spotted in Mombasa hanging out with Azimio bigwigs, among them newly elected Governor Abdulswamad Shariff and former Governor Hassan Joho.

The retiring head of state was dressed in a blue-checked shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

He was in a jovial mood as he greeted the residents.

This is the first tour outside State House that President Kenyatta has taken since August 9, 2022.

Kenyans have been inquiring about Uhuru’s whereabouts through social media.

Kenya Kwanza leaders led by Gachagua have also accused Uhuru of failing to congratulate William Ruto after he was declared President-elect by IEBC.

Uhuru’s tour to Coast comes amid an ongoing Supreme Court battle in which Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has challenged the results of the August 9 polls in which President-elect William Ruto was declared the winner.

Below is a video of Uhuru in Coast.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.