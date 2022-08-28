Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Deputy President-Elect, Rigathi Gachagua, has said his boss, President-Elect William Ruto, will not have a handshake with Opposition supremo Raila Odinga

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua said they are optimistic about winning the election petition filed by Raila at the Supreme Court, claiming the former Premier has a very weak case.

“Raila has no strong case against Ruto’s win as president,” Gachagua said.

The former Mathira Member of Parliament said they knew that even if they beat Raila, he would still move to court, saying he lost the election fairly and that he was not rigged out as he claims.

Gachagua said if Raila had not moved to court and they had been sworn in on Tuesday, they would have already brought down the cost of flour and fertilizer.

He also said after he is sworn in as Deputy President, he will invite over 10,000 people to his residence to discuss the development and other issues with Mt Kenya residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.