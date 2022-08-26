Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, August 26, 2022 – President-Elect, William Ruto, has unveiled his legal team that will respond to a petition filed by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga that challenged his win.
On Monday, Raila with a team of 41 lawyers, moved to the Supreme Court where he filed a petition that challenged Ruto’s victory, saying massive irregularities and illegalities were committed during the election.
On Friday, Ruto unveiled a team of 54 lawyers and five technical members who will defend his victory as declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati.
Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia will lead the team that also comprises Senior Counsels Kioko Kilukumi, and Kiragu Githinji as well as Prof. Kithure Kindiki.
Here is the full list of Ruto’s lawyers at the Supreme Court.
1. Fred Ngatia, SC
2. Kioko Kilukumi, SC
3. Kiragu Kimani, SC
4. Prof Kithure Kindiki
5. Katwa Kigen
6. Dr. Linda Musumba
7. Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu
8. Prof Kivutha Kibwana
9. Elias Mutuma
10. Omwanza Ombati
11. Melissa Ngania
12. Samwel Chepkonga
13. Ababu Namwamba
14. Edward Muriu
15. Wilfred Nyamu Mati
16. Kipchumba Murkomen
17. Benson Milimo
18. Hillary Sigei
19. Caroline Jerono
20. Chris Ayieko
21. Lilian Wanjiku Nyaga
22. Hanan Hassan El-Kathiri
23. Collins Kiprono
24. Henry Paul Gichana
25. Monica Nyuguto
26. Ian Chelal
27. Nthatu Ntoogo
28. Ummi Bashir
29. Dr. Korir Sing’oei
30. Dr. Duncan Ojwang
31. Adrian Kamotho
32. WinRose Njuguna
33. Soipan Tuya
34. Gladys Shollei
35. Nais Rab Ambani
36. Logan Christie
37. Jane Muhia
38. Emmanuel Kibet
39. Rosemary Wanjiku
40. Charles Nganga
41. Mbugua Nganga
42. Alex Wamalwa
43. Mannaseh Tunneh
44. Andrew Simiyu
45. Joseph Anjehi
46. Jared Mugendi
47. Githae Mumbura
48. Ham Lagat
49. Dr. Seth Wekesa
50. Kithinji Marete
51. Paul Musyimi
52. Kiprop Rutto Marimoi
53. Peter Lagat
54. Kevin Michuki
Professionals
1.Raymond Bett (ICT)
2.Edmond Kiprotich (ICT)
3.Geoffrey Rono (ICT)
4.Goefrey Koech (ICT)
5.Duncan Kichamu (Statistician)
