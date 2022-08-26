Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – President-Elect, William Ruto, has unveiled his legal team that will respond to a petition filed by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga that challenged his win.

On Monday, Raila with a team of 41 lawyers, moved to the Supreme Court where he filed a petition that challenged Ruto’s victory, saying massive irregularities and illegalities were committed during the election.

On Friday, Ruto unveiled a team of 54 lawyers and five technical members who will defend his victory as declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia will lead the team that also comprises Senior Counsels Kioko Kilukumi, and Kiragu Githinji as well as Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

Here is the full list of Ruto’s lawyers at the Supreme Court.

1. Fred Ngatia, SC

2. Kioko Kilukumi, SC

3. Kiragu Kimani, SC

4. Prof Kithure Kindiki

5. Katwa Kigen

6. Dr. Linda Musumba

7. Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu

8. Prof Kivutha Kibwana

9. Elias Mutuma

10. Omwanza Ombati

11. Melissa Ngania

12. Samwel Chepkonga

13. Ababu Namwamba

14. Edward Muriu

15. Wilfred Nyamu Mati

16. Kipchumba Murkomen

17. Benson Milimo

18. Hillary Sigei

19. Caroline Jerono

20. Chris Ayieko

21. Lilian Wanjiku Nyaga

22. Hanan Hassan El-Kathiri

23. Collins Kiprono

24. Henry Paul Gichana

25. Monica Nyuguto

26. Ian Chelal

27. Nthatu Ntoogo

28. Ummi Bashir

29. Dr. Korir Sing’oei

30. Dr. Duncan Ojwang

31. Adrian Kamotho

32. WinRose Njuguna

33. Soipan Tuya

34. Gladys Shollei

35. Nais Rab Ambani

36. Logan Christie

37. Jane Muhia

38. Emmanuel Kibet

39. Rosemary Wanjiku

40. Charles Nganga

41. Mbugua Nganga

42. Alex Wamalwa

43. Mannaseh Tunneh

44. Andrew Simiyu

45. Joseph Anjehi

46. Jared Mugendi

47. Githae Mumbura

48. Ham Lagat

49. Dr. Seth Wekesa

50. Kithinji Marete

51. Paul Musyimi

52. Kiprop Rutto Marimoi

53. Peter Lagat

54. Kevin Michuki

Professionals

1.Raymond Bett (ICT)

2.Edmond Kiprotich (ICT)

3.Geoffrey Rono (ICT)

4.Goefrey Koech (ICT)

5.Duncan Kichamu (Statistician)

