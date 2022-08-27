Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto has requested the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition lodged by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga because it is full of lies.

In his submission to the Supreme Court on Friday, Ruto through his lead lawyer, Prof Kithure Kindiki, told the apex court that Raila Odinga used fake forms 34A to challenge his win during the August 9th poll.

On August 15th, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati announced the winner of the presidential contest.

The Deputy President garnered 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59% of valid votes cast, beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85%.

Raila, who was taking 5th stab at the presidency, moved to the Supreme Court, where he accused the Wafula Chebukati-led commission of bungling the election in favor of DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST