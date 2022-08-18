Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto is very much ready to floor Azimio Leader Raila Odinga again should he move to the Supreme Court to challenge his victory.

Speaking at his Karen residence while meeting the Kenya Kwanza elected leaders, Ruto said that they are ready to engage in court processes that will emerge as a result of them being declared winners of the August 9, polls.

According to Ruto, Kenya Kwanza is ready for any petition and will not be intimidated.

He expressed commitment to follow all legal requirements that the courts will require them to follow adding they are democrats.

“If there will be court processes we will engage on those because we are democrats and we believe in the rule of law,” Ruto said.

The remarks by Ruto come a day after Azimio leader Raila Odinga rejected the presidential results announced on Monday by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

He said the results are null and void, alleging that they were doctored in favor of his opponent, Ruto.

He said he will be moving to the Supreme Court of Kenya to challenge them.

“Let no one take the law into their own hands. We are pursuing constitutional and lawful channels to invalidate Chebukati’s illegal and unconstitutional pronouncement. We are certain that justice will prevail,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.