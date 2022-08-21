Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 21, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and his followers have shocked President-elect William Ruto for maintaining peace even after he defeated them in the just concluded General Election.

According to Ruto, he didn’t expect such calmness from Raila and his supporters who are known for causing havoc in the country after defeat.

Speaking on Sunday in Kiambu County, Ruto thanked Raila and his supporters for maintaining peace after the results were announced.

Ruto said that for the first time his competitors did not plan for demonstrations after the polls.

He noted that his competitors have contributed to the peace that the country is currently experiencing.

“Nataka kuwashukuru wale ambao tumeshindana na wao kwa sababu ata na wao wamechangia katika amani tuliyo nayo. Kwa mara ya kwanza wapinzani wetu hawajapanga maaandamano na mambo mengine mengi,” Ruto stated.

He further thanked outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for his contribution to moving the country forward in terms of development.

“Na mimi nataka nimhakikishie ya kwamba atakua na heshima yake na atakuwa na pahali pake kama kiongozi wetu ambaye atastaafu kama rais wa Kenya ilituweze kutunza heshima ya Kenya,” Ruto said.

He vowed to build on what they had achieved together with President Kenyatta to propel the country forward.

At the same time, Ruto thanked Kenyans for their support, adding that each part of the nation will have an equal chance in his administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.