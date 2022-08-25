Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Newly elected Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Felix Adiwuor alias Jalang’o, has claimed that he has been offered millions by Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership to dump the Azimio bandwagon and join the William Ruto-led outfit.

Speaking on Thursday, Jalang’o who was elected on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, claimed that he has been asked to visit Karen a number of times to meet President-Elect William Ruto, with a lot of money being offered.

But Jalang’o insisted that he will remain in Azimio despite attempts by Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders to bribe him to dump Azimio and its candidate Raila Odinga.

“There is a lot of money being offered to us by Kenya Kwanza.

“I have been called to visit Karen but no one will find me there,” Jalang’o said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.