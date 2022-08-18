Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Deputy President Elect Rigathi Gachagua has said the swearing-in of President-elect William Ruto will proceed even without the presence of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with Kass FM on Wednesday, Gachagua said Uhuru’s absence will not in any way affect the transition and handover process.

Uhuru has been on record saying he will not hand over power to Ruto.

Gachagua cited the case of the US where former president Donald Trump, who was defeated, gave the swearing-in ceremony of incoming leader Joe Biden a wide berth.

“What is only required during the swearing-in ceremony is the presence of the Chief Justice, it is not even that sword, that is just ceremonial,” Gachagua who is a former Mathira Member of Parliament stated.

Gachagua also raised concern over the “continued silence by the head of the state” saying it is worrying.

He noted that while he is not under any obligation to congratulate the winner, it was only wise if he came out from his ‘hideout’ and addressed the nation.

“Even if he does not want to congratulate Ruto he should do the honourable and send a message of peace to Kenyans,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.