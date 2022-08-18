Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – President-elect, William Ruto’s lawyers, have said they are ready for the Supreme Court petition where the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader, Raila Odinga, has threatened to challenge the election of Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Raila hinted on Wednesday that he will move to the apex court to challenge the Presidential results.

The former premier also called on Azimio supporters to stay calm and firm as the coalition is undertaking legal processes.

Now, reacting to Raila Odinga’s announcement, Ruto’s lawyer, Nelson Havi, said they are ready to go to the Supreme Court and defend their boss’s win.

Havi said the case is very simple and it will confirm Ruto’s victory.

“We are ready for them at the Supreme Court. In fact, we will use their own arguments on a quorum of IEBC and the Court’s determination on the same in the BBI case.

“It will be the shortest fought battle at the Apex Court,” Havi, who lost the Westlands Parliamentary seat to ODM’s Timothy Wanyonyi, stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.