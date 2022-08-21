Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 21, 2022 – Friends and family are mourning the death of Hellen Wendy, a Kenyan-born nurse based in Canada who drowned while live streaming herself on Facebook swimming.

Days before she died, she had talked to a relative on WhatsApp and joked about her death.

In the leaked Whatsapp chat with a relative, Hellen says; “Mimi nitakuwa huku, ata kama ni this year, nitakufa huku, sijui mtanichukua,”

The relative jokingly replies; “Tutakuchukua tukuzike Kenya. Huezi hepa mateso ya Kenya hata ukikufa,”

Her body was retrieved and is lying at a mortuary in Toronto awaiting a postmortem to determine what transpired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.