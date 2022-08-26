Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Abby De La Rosa, who has two kids with Nick Cannon and is pregnant with a third, has reacted to news that he is expecting a 10th baby with Brittany Bell.

Nick revealed on Wednesday, August 24, that he and Brittany are expecting their third child together while Abby De La Rosa is heavily pregnant with his 9th child.

Abby, 31, who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Cannon, is also expecting her third child with Nick.

She announced her own pregnancy earlier this year, just weeks after Nick Cannon lost his 5-month-old son Zen with his other baby mama Alyssa Scott.

At the time of the announcement, fans blasted Nick for getting Abby pregnant while his son with Alyssa was battling a brain tumour in hospital.

Now that it’s been announced that Brittany Bell is pregnant while she is also pregnant, Abby took it in good fate.

She even joked about it on Instagram and said Nick is creating “Gen C”.

The 31-year-old DJ shared a Brian Moller video that poked fun at Nick Cannon for getting multiple women pregnant at the same.

The comedian said in the video: “They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy. And they said millennials aren’t having kids. They’re not, Nick’s having them all!”

Reacting to the video, Abby wrote: “Move over kardashians. Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy.”

She also added several laughing emojis.

This is not the first time multiple women are expecting Nick’s baby at the same time.

Between 2020 and 2021, Nick welcomed 4 children in 6 months with three women. This means the women were all at different stages of pregnancy at the same time.

Most of his kids are close in age.