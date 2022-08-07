Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 7, 2022 – A prominent Nairobi-based pastor has predicted the presidential candidate who will win Kenya‘s presidential election slated for Tuesday.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterpart, William Ruto, are the two main candidates contesting for the top seat.

In his Friday sermon, Pastor F Muna of Chrisco church in Kawangware suggested that Deputy President William Ruto was on the verge of becoming Kenya’s fifth president.

The pastor argued that God would not allow President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies to succeed in their plans to scuttle William Ruto’s presidential bid.

“The next president will come from God, not an organization of some people. God is going to humble Kenyans for the second time. In 2002 he gave them a president in a wheelchair. This time he will give them a president they are fighting,” said Prophet Muna.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.